The severe weather threat has ended which will leave us with much better weather Sunday ahead of more rain chances in the coming week.
Sunday will begin with some clouds and should mix with a decent amount of sunshine with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
A few showers are possible Sunday night , but a better chance for on and off rain will be present on Monday.
The likelihood of that same type of rain goes up on Tuesday, continues into Wednesday before drying out by the end of the week.
Temperatures during this stretch will be in the 60s to near 70 degres.
Things will cool back down Thursday and Friday, but at least some sunshine will be back in our lives.
That's ahead of another decent chance for rain next weekend.
