Rain will become widespread tonight across the entire area and eventually switch to snow in the high elevations of western North Carolina while a cold strong wind brings temperatures down Sunday into Monday.
Expect the last of the rain to move out by midnight which will lead to a dry, but MUCH colder Sunday with highs in the lower and middle 40s with a brisk north wind.
The mountains will be different in that some high elevation ice and snow will move in and be accompanied by a stronger wind that gust up to 60 mph Sunday with highs in the middle and upper 30s.
It's these places that have both High Wind WARNINGS and Winter Weather ADVISORIES in effect during the day Sunday for the high wind threat and possibility of light accumulating snow and ice.
We'll get even colder Sunday night with lows reach the middle teens in the mountains and lower and middle 20s in the Upstate with wind chills from 0 to 15 degrees.
This is also during the time of the Super Blood Wolf Moon Sunday night, which is a total lunar eclipse which begins at 10:34 PM local time, so bundle up if you're heading out to see it!
Monday as a result will be chilly as well despite the sunshine with highs in the middle 30s to lower 40s.
Tuesday will be chilly and dry too ahead of more rain Wednesday and Thursday.
