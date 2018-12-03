Despite some sunshine, high temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s the rest of the week ahead of possible rain/snow/sleet this weekend.
Tonight begins the cool-down, with overnight lows dropping into the 30s with a brisk northwest breeze at 10-20 mph in the mountains.
Tuesday will be plenty sunny, but MUCH colder with highs in the middle 40s in the mountains and lower 50s in the Upstate.
Tuesday night drops to freezing and below, with a few snow showers possible in the western North Carolina mountains. Light accumulations could be on the ground by early Wednesday morning.
The coldest day of the week comes Wednesday with highs in the 40s area-wide, under a mostly sunny sky.
Slightly milder, but still below average, temperatures in the 40s to low 50s arrive for the end of the week.
Next weekend is when it gets interesting.
A potent system from the southwest will bring in moisture and join forces with cold high pressure from the north next Saturday and Sunday that could bring a combination of rain, snow and sleet to the area.
It will likely start as rain in the Upstate, and a mix of rain/snow/sleet in the mountains during the day Saturday. Saturday night looks to drop to near freezing and below, making a wintry mix to snow potential possible across the area. Those around and north of I-85 will have the better chance for wintry weather.
The mountains could be cold enough to support all snow Saturday night with some possible accumulations, and depending on how cold the Upstate gets, some accumulations are possible too. There is, however, still a decent chance that the Upstate doesn't quite make it to the freezing mark, so we'll be keeping an eye on temperature patterns closely over the next few days.
The precipitation will linger into much of Sunday, and move out on Sunday night.
**Please note that this forecast still requires fine-tuning, and that this forecast could change. Stay up to date with the latest weather updates this week**
