Cooler air will settle in to the region tonight into Thursday before another dose of rain arrives this weekend.
Expect lows tonight to drop into the lower 40s in the mountains and middle and upper 40s in the Upstate.
Accordingly, Thursday's highs will be in the lower and middle 60s under a bright blue sky.
Lows Thursday night will be in the upper 30s in the moutnains and middle 40s in the Upstate, which could mean patchy frost for some higher elevations in western North Carolina.
Friday will be a touch warmer, but still in the 60s as clouds build in during the second half of the day.
Our next cold front will move through Saturday, which means scattered showers across the area throughout the day.
Once they move out, lows will dip back into the upper 30s in the mountains and middle 40s in the Upstate.
That will also mean an even cooler day Sunday with highs in the middle 50s in the mountains and lower 60s in the Upstate.
Lows will drop even lower Sunday night into the middle 30s in the mountains, with some areas dropping to near freezing with patchy frost elsewhere.
The Upstate won't be as cold, but still plenty chilly with lows in the lower 40s.
Temperatures will slowly rebound early to mid next week with highs in the middle and upper 60s and lows in the 40s.
