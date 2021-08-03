Happy Tuesday! After a fairly nice start to the work-week, cooler temperatures and rain are in the forecast today. We break down the time-line below.
Grab the umbrella before you head out the door. Rain is heavy in spots this morning, and we can expect rain and storms throughout the day. If you currently don’t have rain in your area, we have clouds. Mostly cloudy skies conditions today with cooler temperatures. We will run below average today with highs only in the 70s region-wide. The rain will tapper off tonight with overnight lows falling in the 50s and 60s.
Showers will become more light and scattered Wednesday and Thursday with the cooler air mass holding strong. Highs will only be near 80 for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains. Lows will drop into the 60s.
Friday into the weekend we'll see only a 20% chance of showers and storms with highs warming well into the 80s for the Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains.
