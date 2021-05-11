For tonight much cooler air builds into the Upstate as a wedge takes hold. We'll see increasing showers overnight with chilly overnight lows near 50 in the Upstate and mid 40s in the mountains.
Wednesday will be a cold and wet day with cloudy skies. High temperatures only climb into the upper 50s in the Upstate with mid 50s in the mountains. Showers linger Wednesday night with cold temperatures in the mid 40s for the Upstate and low 40s in the mountains.
Our weather will improve on Thursday, with a few showers. with upper 60s for the Upstate and low 60s in the mountains. Thursday night will be another cold one with clearing skies. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s in the Upstate with mid 40s in the mountains.
Friday is looking better with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s in the Upstate and mid 60s for the mountains. Friday night will be chilly once again with low 50s in the Upstate and upper 40s for the mountains.
The weekend loos pretty good with highs in the 70s, some 60s in the mountains on Saturday, with mostly sunny skies.
