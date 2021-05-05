Much cooler air will filter into the Upstate and mountains tonight. Under mostly clear skies temperatures will fall into the low 50s in the Upstate and mid 40s in the mountains. There will be a chilly NW breeze in the mountains.
For Thursday through Saturday below average temperatures take over. The Upstate will see mostly sunny skies with each day having temperatures in the low 70s. At night we'll see chilly 40s. In the mountains, expect dry conditions Thursday with a 20% chance of showers Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 60s with overnight lows near 40.
On Sunday, Mother's Day will be dry for the Upstate with mostly sunny skies. In the mountains, there's a slight chance for showers. Highs will be warmer, with low 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains.
More significant precipitation will arrive early next week with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 in the Upstate.
