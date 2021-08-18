The tornadic storms have moved out, but we're left with residual landslides, high water, etc. Local areas of flooding remain today as well and the clean-up plus storm damage remains today and the National Weather Service should survey storm damage with the days to come.
The worst flooding is across western NC in Haywood, Transylvania and Buncombe counties. Tornadoes were reported in Easley, Mauldin, Fountain Inn and Pendleton. Storm surveys are expected in several locations to determine whether a twister touched down in these spots, and if so how strong they were.
Much calmer weather takes over today, with only a few passing clouds and a brief shower possible. High temperatures soar back to seasonal normals in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
Tomorrow and Friday bring back daily rain and storm chances, usually expected for this time of year. Storms are expected mainly in the mid to late afternoon hours. High temperatures will stay in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
Into the weekend and next week, we'll continue with a more summer-like pattern including hot, humid and scattered storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.