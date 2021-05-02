Much needed rain is on the way for the Upstate. Scattered showers and a few T-Storms will develop across the region. Lows will be low 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains.
Make sure to have the rain gear out the door in the morning. Showers and T-Storms will be on and off Monday through Wednesday. Some storms could possibly be severe, but not looking widespread at this point. Highs will be in the upper 70s Monday, with low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Mountains will see highs in the 70s. Lows will be in the 60s.
It turns cooler behind the cold front with 70s Thursday into Saturday. Isolated showers will occur on Thursday, with more sunshine Friday and Saturday. Highs in the mountains will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s, and upper 40s and 50s in the Upstate.
Next Sunday, Mother's Day could have a few showers, but at this point not a washout. It's a long way out, so I'm sure it will change. Highs will be in the 70s.
