Sunshine and warmer than usual temperatures stick around for the next few days ahead of rain chances by Friday. Some wet weather will stick around into the weekend, with storm chances alongside it.
Mostly clear and comfortable this morning in the 50s area-wide, with a light to calm wind. Expect lots of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with highs reaching the middle and upper 80s, which is around 10 to 15 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year. As of now, it looks like we stay just shy of record temperatures.
There's an outside chance at a brief shower or two Thursday in the mountains, but overall everything is looking good that day as well, with highs back in the low to mid-80s.
Mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers develop on Friday, which keeps highs in the 70s to lower 80s. It won't be a washout, but you'll need to remain aware of showers popping up especially late in the day.
A frontal system moves through on Saturday, bringing a better chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs stay in the 70s to lower 80s. While lingering showers remain possible Sunday through midday, the late afternoon breaks into some sunshine peeking through the clouds.
Monday of next week starts back up with almost full sunshine and slowly climbing temperatures.
