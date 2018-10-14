If Sunday wasn't warm enough for you, then you'll probably like Monday a lot more as more sunshine appears and highs reach near 80 degrees in the Upstate.
That is after tonight's low temperatures reach the middle and upper 50s, which is a decent amount warmer than the past couple nights thanks to more cloud cover.
Tuesday is when our next cold front arrives, which will bring spotty to scattered showers during the afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s.
A lingering shower remains possible Wednesday, but all in all, it should be a drier version of Tuesday with highs once again in the 60s and 70s.
Thursday will be sunnier, but much cooler behind the front with lows in the 40s (some 30s in the higher elevations) and highs in the 60s.
Friday also looks dry, but a touch cloudier before our next rain-maker gets here next Saturday, which as of now, looks to bring spotty to scattered showers to the area.
It should be out by next Sunday, but an even bigger cooldown will arrive in its wake, which could result in some mountain frost Sunday into Monday.
Safe to say though, high temperatures next Sunday could get as cool as the upper 50s to lower 60s.
