Don't get too used to today's weather because it's about to get a lot warmer tomorrow and will stay that way before rain returns later this week and this weekend.
Lows tonight will be in the middle 50s to lower 60s as clouds continue to clear out.
Expect lots of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with highs reaching the middle and upper 80s.
There's an outside chance at a brief shower or two Thursday in the mountains, but overall everything is looking good that day.
Spotty showers develop on Friday as highs stay in the 80s ahead of our next frontal system.
That system looks to move through on Saturday, which will mean scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.
A lingering shower or two is possible Sunday, but that day is looking drier than Saturday as things look to dry up by next Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.