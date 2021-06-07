We're looking at a warm and muggy pattern the next several days, typical of mid-summer. With building heat, expect a daily threat for showers and storms with some heavy rain and gusty winds at times.
Today and tomorrow, expect mornings in the 60s to around 70 degrees with a partly cloudy sky, and an isolated brief shower. The afternoons will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with high humidity. The afternoons will bubble up into widespread rounds of rain and storms. While the overall severe risk is very low, isolated storms could produce gusty wind, downpours, and frequent lightning.
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday heat up into the mid and upper 80s, and while you'll see a little more sun mix in with the clouds, spotty storms will still pop up late each afternoon.
The weekend turns hotter and drier, reaching the 80s to 90 degrees with sun and clouds. The rain chance goes down to 20%.
