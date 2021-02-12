Get ready for an extended period of soggy weather across the Upstate and mountains. Temperatures will cool down as well.
Starting with rain and some brief high elevation wintry mix, expect showers to taper off through the day but highs to stay cold. The Upstate and mountains both reach the mid-40s, and wind will keep it feeling colder. Tonight we're looking at a few showers again and colder temperatures, with lows in the 30s.
Another strong system will be approaching from the southwest this weekend promising another round of rain on Saturday, though the heaviest rain looks to stay just south of our area. Highs return to the 40s, with lesser rain chances on Sunday, though not fully dry. Sunday has a chance to get slightly milder into the 40s and low 50s.
Expect a chilly, cloudy Sunday night with a few showers.
Yet another chance for rain comes in on Monday with highs in the 40s, though finally, a fully dry day looks to come on Tuesday with highs in the 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.