Cooler air sticks around today, then some soaking rain is possible this weekend from a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico! The best chance for rain will be Saturday evening.
This morning starts with a frost advisory for much of WNC excluding the foothills until 9 AM, and a freeze warning is in place for Haywood, Yancey, and Mitchell counties. Upstate temperatures are generally in the 40s, though a few spots could dip into the 30s. LOTS of sunshine again today with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees - near perfection!
Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of some moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico as potentially Tropical Storm Nestor moves on shore in Florida. While the morning will be generally dry, rain will increase substantially throughout the afternoon and become heavy at times into the evening hours. Temperatures should reach the mid to upper 50s before falling closer to 50 degrees as rain settles in, and winds will be breezy over 20 mph at times - a really yucky Saturday evening!
Sunday should begin mostly dry with sunshine by the afternoon! Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s to middle 70s, making for a really nice day!
Next week another chance for rain comes late Monday into Tuesday, and that will usher in more cool air! For now, any thunderstorm or severe weather potential looks limited compared to areas farther west over the lower MS valley.
