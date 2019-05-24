Near-record heat is in store throughout the Memorial Day weekend, so take extra caution when spending time outdoors! Rain chances will be fairly low.
Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows near 70.
Highs will be near record for Saturday, with 94 for the Upstate (96 being the record) and 88 in the mountains (record is 89). Rain should be minimal, and mainly confined to the higher elevations of the mountains.
The above normal temps will continue into Sunday and Monday! In fact, with this string of scorching temps, we’re looking at a bonafide heat wave.
If we see any rain between now and the end of the weekend, it will likely fall in the northern mountains during the late afternoon hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.