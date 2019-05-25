Near-record heat will continue not only the rest of Memorial Day weekend, but also into early next week too.
Expect lows tonight to reach the 60s to near 70 with the off chance at a pop-up shower or storm.
Sunday will be sunny and hot with highs of 95 in the Upstate (the record to beat is 96) and 89 in the mountains (which would break the previous record of 88).
Memorial Day will be similarly hot which will also continue into Tuesday with near-zero chance for rain.
Of course there's always that outside chance of a brief pop-up shower or storm, but safe to say the majority of the area should stay dry.
There's *some* relief from the heat the rest of next week, as highs drop into the upper 80s/lower 90s.
Isolated to spotty showers and storms will also return Wednesday through the end of the week into next weekend.
