Much of the area will experience near-record heat Sunday before a few showers and a few storms return early next week in an overall quiet weather pattern.
Expect a quiet night tonight with lows in the lower and middle 50s under a mostly clear sky.
Temperatures will warm quickly into the 80s with highs reaching 87 and 82 in the Upstate and mountains respectively.
Record highs to beat in both places are 91 and 85 respectively.
An isolated shower or storm is possible in the mountains late in the day, but mostof the area will stay dry.
Isolated showers and storms remain possible in both the mountains and the Upstate on Monday as temperatures back off a bit.
Spotty to scattered showers and a few storms are possible on Tuesday as a weak front moves through.
That will lead to a cooldown that will take place gradually Wednesday through next weekend.
Another chance for showers and storms exists on Friday which will lead to a re-enforcing shot of cooler air next weekend with highs dropping into the 60s to near 70.
