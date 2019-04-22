Temperatures will be within a few degrees of our record highs on Tuesday which will be our warmest day of an above average stretch of weather.
Lows tonight will be in the middle 40s in the mountains and middle 50s in the Upstate under a mostly clear sky.
Tuesday will present near-record heat with highs of 86 degrees in Greenville, and 82 degrees in Asheville under a sunny sky.
Record highs to beat are 91 degrees and 88 degrees in those two places respectively.
The 80-degree temperatures continue through Thursday as clouds gradually build back into the area.
There's also a small chance of a token shower or storm Wednesday in the mountains and both the Upstate and the mountains on Thursday.
Our next system will move through Friday, which will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day with little to no severe weather expected.
That will leave us mostly dry for the weekend and early next week with highs near 80 and possible isolated showers.
