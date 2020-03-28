The western Carolinas will experience near-record warmth again Sunday before showers and cooldown arrive next week.
Expect a warm night tonight with lows in the lower and middle 60s with a partly cloudy sky.
An approaching front will bring a few showers and storms to the NC/TN border Sunday morning.
Most of the day will be dry with some sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s accompanied by a 10-20 mph southwesterly breeze.
Record highs to beat on Sunday are 85 and 84 in the Upstate and mountains respectively set back in 1907.
Monday looks gorgeous with some sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 70s.
Scattered to widespread showers move in Tuesday which will also aid in highs dropping way into the middle 50s to lower 60s.
Temperatures will bounce back into the 60s and 70s the rest of next week before our next chance for rain returns next Saturday.
A pop-up shower or storm is also possible for the Upstate during the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.