Wednesday will be another hot day with highs within a few degrees of records, but rain from Friday into Saturday will cool temperatures down a couple degrees.
Starting with a few passing clouds this morning, temperatures sit in the 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will clear to mostly sunshine today allowing highs to reach 84 in the Upstate and 82 in the mountains. There's a small chance for a pop-up shower or brief downpour in western NC, but most areas will stay dry.
Record highs to beat in Greenville and Asheville respectively are 90 and 87, and while it'll stay hot, we shouldn't quite get to those numbers.
Clouds will gradually build back into the area Thursday with a slight chance at a stray shower or storm in the mountains. Highs remain in the low to mid-80s.
Spotty rain and thunder will return to the entire region on Friday afternoon as the air gets muggier, but the day as a whole shouldn't be a soaker. A better chance for widespread rain and storms comes through with a cold front on Saturday, and that'll hold temperatures back another couple degrees in the 70s to lower 80s.
Leftover showers stay possible early on Sunday, but by midday and the afternoon plenty of sunshine breaks back through. That leads to a couple days into next week that hold on to sunny, warm air in the low to mid-80s.
