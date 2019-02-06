Our near/record warmth continues for another couple of days with some light showers thrown in now and then.
Thanks to increasing clouds, lows this morning sit in the 40s to lower 50s as a weak front approaches from the west. The rest of the day remains mostly cloudy, with brief, isolated showers now and then, especially in the mountains. Highs stay above normal, but not to records reaching 70 Upstate and 66 in western NC.
Thursday looks to stretch to the warmest temperatures of the week reaching a high of 78 in the Upstate and 74 in the mountains which would SHATTER old records of 70 and 71 degrees respectively. We're expecting a partly to mostly cloudy sky, but dry conditions remain in place.
Another cold front will move through on Friday, which will result in spotty showers early and highs in the 50s in the mountains and isolated rain and highs in the upper 60s in the Upstate. The clouds will clear quickly in the afternoon, leaving almost full sunshine by the end of the day.
Colder, more seasonably appropriate temperatures return to the southeast this weekend, with highs reaching the low to mid-50s on both Saturday and Sunday. Expect overnight lows around freezing or below.
Saturday brings sunshine, but clouds and isolated late day showers return Sunday before gradually increasing rain and possible thunderstorm chances next Monday and Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.