Our near/record warmth continues for another couple of days with a couple of light showers thrown in Wednesday and Friday.
Thanks to increasing clouds, lows tonight will be in the lower and middle 50s as a weak front approaches from the west.
As a result, Wednesday will be a bit cloudier with very brief and isolated showers thrown in keeping highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
After that ends, Thursday will be our warmest day of the week reaching a high of 79 in the Upstate and 74 in the mountains which would SHATTER old records of 70 and 71 degrees respectively.
Another cold front will move through Friday, which will result in spotty showers and highs in the 50s in the mountains and isolated rain and highs in the upper 60s in the Upstate.
Temperatures will cool back down close to average with highs in the lower and middle 50s this weekend.
Saturday brings sunshine, but clouds and isolated showers return Sunday before gradually increasing rain and possible thunderstorm chances next Monday and Tuesday.
