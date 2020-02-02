If you enjoyed today's warm weather, then you'll likely enjoy tomorrow even more as temperatures rise into the 70s before heavy rain and storms return Wednesday into Thursday.
While today was a bit blustery, our wind should diminish tonight with lows in the middle 30s to lower 40s.
Expect lots of sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 70s with steady winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
The record high temperatures to beat Monday are 78 at GSP and 77 in Asheville both set back in 1989.
Clouds build back into the area Monday night and Tuesday ahead of our next rain-maker which will bring highs back into the 60s with a slight chance at a stray shower.
Computer models are still in disagreement on the timing of the Wednesday/Thursday storm system, so today's forecast is by no means a final verdict on what will happen with it.
As it stands now, bands of heavy rain and storms are likely to build into the area later in the day Wednesday into Wednesday night ahead of a cold front.
More moisture is likely to produce additional bands of heavy rain and storms Thursday depending on where the cold front is.
The possibility exists for some flooding in our area along with severe weather in the form of damaging winds during this time.
Continue to stay up to date with the latest forecast these next few days to have the best idea of what is expected.
After the rain makes its final exit Friday morning, temperatures take a tumble back into the 40s and 50s Friday afternoon with morning lows in the 30s.
Things look fairly dry next weekend with highs in the bouncing back to near 60 by next Sunday.
