Near record temperatures start the week with plenty of sunshine ahead of widespread rain and storms by the middle of the week.
Clear and cool this morning with temperatures in the 30s and mid-40s. The wind should stay calm to light. Throughout the day, expect a mostly sunny sky and WARM conditions reaching the low 70s across the entire area.
The record high temperatures Monday are 78 at GSP and 77 in Asheville both set back in 1989. We should stay shy of these for both locations.
Clouds build back into the area Monday night and Tuesday ahead of our next rain-maker which will bring highs back into the 60s with a slight chance at a shower by Tuesday afternoon, especially in the mountains.
Computer models are still in disagreement on the timing of the Wednesday/Thursday storm system, so today's forecast is by no means a final verdict on what will happen with it.
As it stands now, bands of heavy rain and storms are likely to build into the area later in the day Wednesday into Wednesday night ahead of a cold front.
More moisture is likely to produce additional bands of heavy rain and storms Thursday depending on where the cold front is.
The possibility exists for some flooding in our area along with severe weather in the form of damaging winds during this time.
Continue to stay up to date with the latest forecast these next few days to have the best idea of what is expected.
After the rain makes its final exit Friday morning, temperatures take a tumble back into the 40s and 50s Friday afternoon with morning lows in the 30s.
Things look fairly dry next weekend, outside of a stray shower on Saturday, with highs in the bouncing back to near 60 by Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.