Near-record warmth will spread across the area Sunday before our next rain chance and much cooler temperatures return!
Expect lows tonight to drop into the middle and upper 30s under a clear sky and a gradually relaxing wind at 5-10 miles per hour.
After the chilly start, the rest of Sunday will be warm with highs of 66 in Asheville and 70 in Greenville.
The record highs to beat in both places are 69 and 71 degrees respectively, so we'll come pretty close to those marks!
Monday will be noticeably cooler thanks to more cloud cover bringing highs back into the middle 50s to lower 60s.
Our next chance for showers is a small one with spotty showers moving through late Monday and moving out early Tuesday.
Tuesday will be the last of the above average temperatures before highs in the 40s and 50s return Wednesday and last through next weekend.
Our weather will stay dry until Friday night as some moisture moves in which will bring showers to the Upstate and possibly a rain/snow mix to the mountains into early Saturday morning.
The rest of next weekend looks to bring spotty light rain to the area with close to average highs in the 40s and 50s.
