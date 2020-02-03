Near record temperatures start the week with plenty of sunshine ahead of widespread rain and storms by the middle of the week.
Mostly sunny sky conditions help temperatures climb into the 70s this afternoon, with less wind! The record high temperatures today are 78° at GSP and 77° in Asheville, both set back in 1989. We should stay shy of these for both locations.
Clouds build back into the area tonight and Tuesday ahead of our next rain-maker, which will bring highs back into the 60s - still above average for this time of the year.
Rain becomes much more likely Wednesday and Thursday. With extra moisture and a little energy by Thursday, thunderstorms become more likely, and some of those could be locally severe. Isolated flash flooding is also possible as 1-3" of rain could fall. A changeover to snow is possible Thursday night across WNC.
Conditions clear out and cool down by Friday, but another system could bring a few showers to the Upstate Saturday while the mountains could see another bout of brief wintry precip. Temperatures will be near normal for early February.
