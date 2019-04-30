Wednesday will be another hot day with highs within a few degrees of record highs ahead of rain set to arrive later in the week.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a few passing clouds in the mountains along with patchy fog.
Expect another hot and sunny day Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s in the Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains.
Record highs to beat in Greenville and Asheville respectively are 90 and 87.
Clouds will gradually build back into the area Thursday with a slight chance at a stray shower or storm in the mountains.
Spotty rain and thunder will return to both places on Friday as the air gets muggier, but the day as a whole shouldn't be a total loss.
Saturday looks to be our rainiest day with scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front sweeps through.
Leftover showers are also likely Sunday morning, but conditions should improve by Sunday afternoon.
Dry weather will continue into early next week with highs near 80 degrees.
