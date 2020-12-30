Showers will become more and more likely as we approach the New Year! Heavy downpours are possible on New Year’s Day, with a few strong storms south of I85.
Expect scattered light rain tonight with chilly temps in the low 40s for most spots. New Year’s Eve looks cloudy, with occasional rain and high temps in the 50s. The best chance for widespread, heavier rain will come toward the morning hours of New Year’s Day Friday.
Rain will move in through the day Friday, with the potential for a few storms late afternoon into the evening. The best chance for severe storms will be south of I85 toward the midlands and coastline.
Rain will taper off a bit Friday night, then one more round of rain is possible on Saturday as the front stalls to our south. Sunday looks totally dry though, which should be nice for getting outside finally!
