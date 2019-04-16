Temperatures will be on the rise these next few days before another round of rain and thunderstorms move through the area Friday.
Full sunshine is on tap today with afternoon highs reaching the 70s - a 10! Conditions stay nice and warm Wednesday, and Thursday looks dry but clouds will thicken up through the day ahead of the next storm system.
Friday looks very unsettled with widespread showers and thunderstorms likely from the morning to early afternoon hours. Severe storms are possible with damaging wind and a tornado threat, but it remains too early to nail down specific timing/intensities of these risks...stay tuned!
Saturday keeps a small Upstate rain chance as cool, breezy weather settles in behind Friday's system. The weather recovers nicely Sunday and Monday with temperatures returning to or just above mid-April averages.
