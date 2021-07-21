Drier days ahead mean the heat cranks up, to near and above-average levels by Friday. Limited 20-30% chances for wet and stormy weather continue, though most areas remain dry and hot.
Below-average temperatures sit in the 60s for everyone this morning, leading to some patchy fog. Expect a partly cloudy sky throughout the day with just a 20% chance for a passing shower or brief storm, as highs reach 87 in the Upstate and 82 in the mountains.
For Thursday into the weekend, under increasing sunshine temperatures will rise. We'll see readings into the low 90s for the Upstate and mid to upper 80s in the mountains, with muggy air in place. Every day will hold a small chance for showers and storms, around 20-30%. Overnight lows will be near 70 in the Upstate with mid-60s in the mountains.
Rain chances will creep up a little more early next week, but nothing looks significant at this point. It will stay hot with low 90s in the Upstate and mid to upper 80s in the mountains. As of now, the tropics look to remain quiet for a little while longer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.