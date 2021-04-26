Some protected areas in the mountains could see patchy frost Monday morning as temperatures start in the 40s and 50s.
Monday through Thursday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and a warm up too. Highs will top out in the upper 70s Monday, with low to mid 80s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The mountains will have highs in the mid to upper 70s to around 80 by Thursday. Lows at night will be in the 50s.
Shower chances increase Friday into Saturday with highs in the upper 70s for the Upstate, and low 70s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 50s and 60s for the Upstate and mainly 50s in the mountains.
Sunday is looking dry with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees.
