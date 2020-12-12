We'll see some scattered showers overnight then ending late with lows near 50 for the Upstate and mid 40s for the mountains.
We'll get a break on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and another mild day with highs in the 60s for the Upstate and mountains. For Sunday night another system takes aim in the region with rain developing and spreading across the entire area. Some places could see some heavy rain at times into Monday morning. The rain will end with some sunshine during the day and highs in the upper 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s for the mountains.
Monday night looks quiet and colder with lows in the low 30s for the Upstate and upper 20s for the mountains.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the low 50s for the Upstate and mid 40s for the mountains.
The next system we'll have to watch closely for Wednesday. At this point it looks like rain for the Upstate and rain and snow for the higher elevations and possibly even some ice, especially across western NC. If cold air moves farther south some ice and snow could be possible for the Upstate. We'll see highs near 50 and mid 40s for the mountains.
Thursday through Saturday looks dry with sunshine and highs in the low 50s for the Upstate with mid 40s in the mountains. Lows will be in the low 30s for the Upstate and mid to upper 20s for the mountains.
