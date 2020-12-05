We're looking at a cold night across the Upstate with clear skies and low temperatures in the low 30s with upper mid 20s for the mountains.
We end the weekend on a pleasant note with sunny to partly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid 50s for the Upstate and low 50s in the mountains.
Sunday night we'll see an increase in clouds and temperatures a bit warmer with upper 30s for the Upstate and low 30s in the mountains.
A weak disturbance on Monday will give us a 20-30% chance for showers with snow showers in the higher elevations, minor accumulation is expected. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with mid 40s in the mountains.
Monday night will bring clearing skies and temperatures in the 20s.
The extended period looks quiet with sunny to mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Friday with highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday then low 60s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 30s. For the mountains highs will be in the 40s Tuesday then 50s after that. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
The next chance for rain showers rolls in next Saturday.
