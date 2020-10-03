For the overnight hours we're looking at mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, with some clouds building into the Upstate. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.
The weekend ends on a nice note with more sunshine and pleasantly cool conditions continuing and highs in the low 70s with upper 60s in the mountains.
Another cold front will move through the Upstate Sunday night reinforcing the cool air across the region. There could be a slight chance of a shower in the mountains Sunday night as it moves through. We'll see lows in the low 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s for the mountains.
Monday through Wednesday looks mainly sunny thanks to high pressure. We'll see highs in the 70s except 80s on Wednesday for the Upstate. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
Another cold front moves through Thursday cooling our temperatures in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.
It looks like we finally get a chance for some rain on Saturday, right now a 40% chance.
