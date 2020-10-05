Beautiful weather sticks around through Thursday, then we’ll begin to feel the effects of “Delta” as it nears the Louisiana coastline.
Tonight will be clear and cool with a low of 51 for the Upstate and 48 in the mountains. Tuesday looks picture perfect with highs in the 70s area-wide!
It gets WARMER toward mid-week and 80s return to the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday for the Upstate. Mountains will stay in the upper 70s, which is also warmer than normal for this time of year.
Showers will increase, along with cloud cover, on Friday, but don’t expect a washout. The main rain with “Delta” will be pushing through the southeast on Saturday. Right now the heaviest rain looks to be just north of us, but we’ll still see a decent soaking with 1-2 inches of rainfall.
We’ll also be monitoring for any severe weather with the system, given the proximity of the area of low pressure. Right now the most likely time for that would be Saturday late day. But we’ll keep you posted.
Skies clear slowly on Sunday.
