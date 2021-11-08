For the overnight hours we're looking at clear skies and chilly temperatures, frost should not be an issue overnight for the Upstate, but the mountains will have some. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s in the Upstate, with upper 30s in the mountains.
Tomorrow and Wednesday stay gorgeous, with chilly mornings and warm, sunny to partly cloudy afternoons. Highs reach the low to mid 70s across the area. Enjoy some time outdoors! At night we'll see lows in the 40s and some 50s.
A cold front approaches the region on Thursday kicking off some rain showers mainly late in the day, and they will linger into the overnight and Friday as well. There could be some thunder as well, though severe weather threats appear low. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s, expect lows in the 40s and 50s.
Next weekend looks colder with lingering clouds Saturday, otherwise it will be drying out and turning sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. For Sunday another push of colder air means sunshine, but highs only in the mid 50s, with rain and snow showers for the mountains, and highs near 50 for them. Overnight lows will be cold, in the 30s, with a likely frost and freeze.
