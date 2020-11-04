Beautiful weather continues through the rest of this week, all while we watch “Eta” well to our south. The tropical system could bring rain to the southeast at some point next week.
Tonight will be chilly, but not as cold as previous nights. Expect a low of 42 in the Upstate and 37 for the mountains. Mostly sunny skies will dominate for Thursday, with some clouds rolling in Thursday evening.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday with a high of 68-70 area-wide! Such a nice way to end the week!
Clouds increase a bit this weekend as flow develops off the Atlantic, then we’ll be watching Eta potentially move by south Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. It will likely head north toward the southeast as a front move through toward middle of next week, and that would increase rain chances for us. We’ll keep you posted on any threats that could arise from the storm!
