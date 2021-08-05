Temperatures will slowly warm through the week, with a more summer-like feel coming back this weekend. Rain will be possible late Friday into Saturday.
Friday will be similar to Thursday, but we’ll have a slightly better chance for some late day rain. It won’t be a washout though and temps should remain slightly cooler than normal for this time of year.
Saturday looks a bit wetter, with scattered AM showers and storms. We could have some isolated activity an in afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Sunday will be drier, with only a small rain chance late day and highs back to near 90!
Next week will feature seasonably hot temps in the low 90s for the upstate with small storm chances each afternoon.
