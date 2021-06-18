Getting hotter today and into the weekend, then tropical rain pushes in for Father's Day on Sunday.
Today starts comfortably cool in the 50s and 60s, with low humidity for the morning. The afternoon holds on to sunshine with highs in the 80s to low 90s, with slight humidity by the end of the day.
Clouds will increase this weekend as a system pushes in along the Gulf of Mexico. Saturday might see a few daytime showers in the afternoon, but late Saturday night pockets of heavier rain move in. Highs stay in the 80s to 90 degrees.
Expect on and off rain Sunday AM, then heavier, more widespread rain by the afternoon and evening. A few strong storms are possible late in the day, and we’ll watch for any severe weather. Highs end up much cooler, near 80 across the region.
Some spotty rain and storms could last into Monday, with highs in the 80s.
We’ll keep you posted on the evolution of the tropical system and the potential impacts to the Carolinas.
