We're looking at conditions cooling off through the overnight as high pressure remains in control. Expect lows in the 50s for the mountains and typical cool spots in the Upstate with 60s elsewhere. Winds will be light.
For Monday..Labor Day..expect more of the same..mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 80s and light winds. If you're headed for the coast there is a 30% chance of showers and T-Storms with highs in the 80s. Don't forget the sunscreen the UV index will be very high.
On Monday night we're looking at mostly clear skies and temperatures falling into the 60s for Upstate and 50s for the mountains.
For Tuesday we're looking at partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s. There will be an increase in showers and T-Storms beginning Wednesday with a 30% chance of showers and T-Storms and conditions remain the same for Thursday with highs in the 80s.
For Friday into the weekend expect more showers and T-Storms. There will be a 30-40% chance on Friday with a 50-60% chance into the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s with 70s for the mountains Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 60s.
