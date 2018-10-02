Temperatures will continue to rise this week making it feel more like summer than fall.
Starting your morning muggy, temperatures sit comfortably in the mid-60s Upstate and upper 50s in western NC. Patchy fog is likely in the mountains, with a few spots in the Upstate as the sun comes up.
The rest of the day Tuesday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with just a slight chance of a mountain shower. Highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s, which is above normal for this time of year.
Wednesday will continue the warm up, with a mostly sunny sky and small chance for a mountain shower, along with highs in the low to mid-80s.
Thursday through the weekend will bring next to ZERO rain, but at the expense of hot and muggy weather. It'll feel like summertime with highs reaching the lower 80s in the mountains and upper 80s in the Upstate.
This is about 10 or so degrees above where you'd expect us to be this time of year, where average highs range from 72 in the mountains to 77 in the Upstate.
