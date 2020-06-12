Dry and nice conditions kick off the weekend, but some rain looks likely to return by Sunday afternoon.
The rest of the afternoon today looks dry and warm with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Lows tonight drop comfortably into the 50s and 60s with a mostly clear sky.
Saturday looks equally pleasant - plenty of sun and fair weather clouds through the day as highs reach the upper 70s to middle 80s. There's a small chance of a pop-up shower in the mountains, but most places should stay dry. Sunday brings a better chance (~50%) of scattered showers and potential storms in the afternoon and evening.
Next week looks unsettled with showers possible each day with well below average temperatures. Highs will hold in the 70s from Monday-Wednesday before finally warming back up into the 80s by Friday as rain chances decrease.
