A pleasant weekend is in store, but rain is looming for late Sunday into Monday. Mountain snow will even be possible late on Monday as colder air rushes in!
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with temps in the 40s for most spots. A few sprinkles will be possible early on Saturday, but skies will clear through the day. Highs will warm into the 60s with lots of late day sunshine.
Sunday will start off dry, then clouds and rain will push in Sunday evening into the overnight. Highs will only reach the 50s through the day, so the cooling trend will begin!
Heavy downpours are likely for Monday morning, then it gets COLD! Monday night will bring temps in the 20s and some mountain snow! We could see 1-2” along the TN border and snowflakes as far south as Asheville.
It stays cold after the storm clears, with highs in the 30s and 40s on Tuesday, and in the 50s for much of the rest of next week.
