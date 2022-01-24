We're looking at a sunny and quiet start to the week, with mostly sunny skies on Monday and temperatures topping out in the mid 50s for the Upstate, to near 50 in the mountains. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid 30s, except upper 20s in the mountains.
For Tuesday, a cold front swings through the region with more clouds, and a few showers possible in the mountains, but it remains mainly dry. Highs will be in the 50s. Tuesday night will be mainly clear and cold with lows near 32 in the Upstate, and low 20s in the mountains.
Wednesday and Thursday look dry, but on the cold side, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s, with teens in the mountains.
For Friday, there could be some showers, and maybe even a little snow in the mountains, as a bigger system develops to our east.
