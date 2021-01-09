For the overnight hours we're looking at mainly clear skies and very cold conditions, with lows in the mid 20s for the Upstate and low 20s for the mountains.
The weekend ends nice with mostly sunny skies and and temperatures in the low 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 30s for the Upstate and mid 20s for the mountains.
On Monday clouds increase ahead of a developing low pressure to our south. This system is rather weak and will bring scattered showers later Monday into early Tuesday. Snow will be confined to the higher peaks where up to one inch could fall. Highs Monday will be in the 40s with 30s Monday night.
Showers exit early Tuesday with some sunshine through the day. Highs will be in the 50s with upper 40s in the mountains with lows in the 20s and 30s.
Wednesday through Friday looks pretty good with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s for the Upstate and mountains, with lows in the 20s and 30s.
A strong cold front could bring a few rain and/or snow showers Friday in the mountains. Saturday will be much colder with highs in the 40s and 30s in the mountains.
