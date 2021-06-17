Happy Thursday everyone! Expect less humidity and more sunshine today and tomorrow. We are keeping a close watch on a possible tropical development which could bring us major rainfall and gusty winds. We break down the forecast below.
The humidity will be noticeably lower once again today, so you won't get that real sticky feel once you leave the door. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today as high temperatures max out in the middle 80s in the Upstate and upper 70s to lower 80s in the Mountains. Overnight lows will be a tad cooler back in the 60s.
Expect a similar situation tomorrow but we will really crank up the heat as temperatures return into the 90s for the Upstate and upper 80s in the Mountains. Find ways to beat the heat, by staying cool and hydrated.
It will be just as hot Saturday with temperatures jumping into the upper 80s to lower 90s with the humidity returning. A few showers will be possible Saturday, with more intense rain arrive Sunday from that wave of energy in the Gulf.
Clouds will increase this weekend as a system pushes in from the Gulf of Mexico. Right now rain chances look to increase Sunday and Monday, but the intensity of the rain and any severe threat is TBD based on the track of the developing storm. Some models take the system close to us, bringing heavier rain and stronger storms. If the system tracks south of us, we’ll feel less impact but still get some rain.
We’ll keep you posted on the evolution of the tropical system and the potential impacts to the Carolinas. No matter the track, the forecast looks to back off to more typical pop-up showers and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.