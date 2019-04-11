(FOX Carolina) - One more beautiful day today, but the weather takes a turn for Friday and parts of the weekend with rain and storm chances throughout. Sunday is the day to watch out for possible severe weather conditions.
Clouds have thickened up this morning across the Upstate into northeast Georgia, but expect these clouds to clear to a mostly sunny sky with highs reaching well above normal into the mid and upper 70s. A light breeze for most of the day will pick up just before the evening hours.
Friday ends the week with increasing clouds and a chance for a few showers and storms. The best chance for rain will come in the afternoon as highs reach the low to mid-70s. The rain will clear out Friday night, leaving the majority of Saturday dry. There will only be about a 30% chance for spotty showers on Saturday as our next system approaches.
Sunday will be marked by cloud cover and a good chance for rain. Strong storms will be possible late in the day as a cold front moves in. Expect highs in the upper low to mid-70s. This will be a day to remain weather aware as damaging wind, hail and even a brief spin up tornado can’t be ruled out.
Monday and Tuesday look sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s once again, which is right where temperatures should be this time of year.
