Temperatures continue to climb in the coming days until thunderstorms and possible severe weather puts that to a grinding halt on Friday.
Mostly sunny conditions again today with an even warmer afternoon - expect highs in the 70s to low 80s with a south breeze...another 10!
Thursday will stay in the 70s thanks to a few more clouds overhead, but they become widespread Thursday night ahead of widespread rain and storms moving in toward daybreak Friday.
Storms will likely continue into much of the day on Friday. A few of those storms will have the possibility of becoming severe with threats of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. That threat reduces greatly by Friday evening, and while the system largely moves out Saturday, lingering clouds and showers will combine with temperatures in the 50s to make for a blustery April day!
Things shape back up by Easter Sunday as sunshine and highs in the 70s return, reaching near 80 degrees to start next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.