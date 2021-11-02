Chilly in the 40s and clear to start, passing clouds will develop today. An isolated mountain shower could pop up in the high peaks but most will stay dry as highs reach the 60s to near 70 degrees. Tonight gets a little cooler in the 30s and 40s.
Tomorrow stays with sun and clouds, and a brief mountain sprinkle. The difference is in the temperature: highs reach just the low to mid-50s across the region. Overnight, 30s and 40s resume.
Thursday ends up the coldest day of the week, reaching just 48 in the Upstate and 44 in the mountains, with scattered showers and some high elevation snow showers. The overnight gets even colder, dropping into the 30s for the entire area. Friday continues with a small chance for rain and mountain mix, with highs in the 40s to mid-50s.
In the overnights from the end of the week into the weekend, we're looking at a frost and freeze with lows in the 30s area-wide, even 20s in the mountains. Skies will be mostly sunny then, and the days should end up back in the 50s to low 60s by Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.